Authorities have identified a Brandon man found dead after a fiery vehicle crash east of Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 55-year-old Paul Hauck left the road about 3 a.m. Tuesday and struck a steel electrical pole.

The car caught fire and was engulfed.

Hauck was found dead inside.

Sheriff's Capt. Mike Walsh says authorities are investigating whether Hauck suffered a medical problem.