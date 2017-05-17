Numerous funnel clouds spotted Wednesday afternoon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Numerous funnel clouds spotted Wednesday afternoon

Photo Courtesy: Brock Moser - Taken near Granville, Iowa around 2 p.m. Photo Courtesy: Brock Moser - Taken near Granville, Iowa around 2 p.m.

KTIV's Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers has gotten a report of a tornado briefly touching down west of Hospers, Iowa around 2 p.m. 

The Sioux County Sheriff is also reporting numerous tornadoes have been spotted; east of Hwy 75. Moving north to northwest. 

We also received a photo of a funnel cloud from Brock Moser. He took it near Granville, Iowa. 

In Nebraska, a viewer reported two inches of rain in Pierce. 


