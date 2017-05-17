ISU's Pollard brings new & veteran coaches to Tailgate Tour - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ISU's Pollard brings new & veteran coaches to Tailgate Tour

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard had his newest and most experienced coaches in Sioux City Tuesday on the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

Women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly is starting his 23rd season at ISU and has made 17 NCAA tournament appearances.

Wrestling coach Kevin Dresser takes over a program that went just 1-12 in duals last season.

"You don't go from zero to hero overnight," said Dresser. "We've got some building to do. We've got to get on it every day and get the culture of Iowa State wrestling to where we want it to be."

"Whenever you do have change, you certainly don't look to have change, but when you do it does spark a little interest in these events because it's the new person for people to come out and see," said Pollard.

"We've got a phenomenal fan base," said Fennelly. "It's really been a dream come true for us and hopefully it lasts a little bit longer."

The tailgate tour also stopped in Okoboji on Tuesday night.

