Musketeers will look to stay out of penalty box in Chicago - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Musketeers will look to stay out of penalty box in Chicago

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Clark Cup Finals are tied at one game apiece. The Clark Cup Finals are tied at one game apiece.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Musketeers got on the bus Wednesday afternoon for Chicago and game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday. The best of five series is tied at one game apiece.

The Muskies won the first game in overtime, but fell in game two last Saturday, 5-1. Friday's winner will have a chance to clinch the Cup on Saturday.

The Steel have the top four goal scorers in the playoffs, and they converted on two of their five power play chances in game two.

"We got to stay out of the box," said head coach Jay Varady. "Discipline's key in the series, we've always talked about that. We know they're extremely talented offensively and they were able to capitalize. Yeah, that one's over. You can't change that one. We're looking forward to the next one. It's about our week of practice and getting ready for game three."

Games 3 and 4 will be at 7:05 on Friday and Saturday. A potential game five would be back in Sioux City next Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.