Musketeers will look to stay out of penalty box in Chicago

The Musketeers got on the bus Wednesday afternoon for Chicago and game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday. The best of five series is tied at one game apiece.

The Muskies won the first game in overtime, but fell in game two last Saturday, 5-1. Friday's winner will have a chance to clinch the Cup on Saturday.

The Steel have the top four goal scorers in the playoffs, and they converted on two of their five power play chances in game two.

"We got to stay out of the box," said head coach Jay Varady. "Discipline's key in the series, we've always talked about that. We know they're extremely talented offensively and they were able to capitalize. Yeah, that one's over. You can't change that one. We're looking forward to the next one. It's about our week of practice and getting ready for game three."

Games 3 and 4 will be at 7:05 on Friday and Saturday. A potential game five would be back in Sioux City next Tuesday.