Explorers ready for 'wide open' 2017 season

Professional baseball returns to Siouxland on Thursday night. The Sioux City Explorers start their 25th when they host Sioux Falls. The X's are the two-time defending Central Division Champions.

Manager Steve Montgomery did have quite a bit of turnover in the off-season, with only three position players returning. They will be led by shortstop Nate Samson, who was the first Explorer to be named the league player of the year. Samson set an X's record with 137 hits, good for a .350 batting average.

He was second in the American Association in doubles was part of an X's team that led the league with 162 stolen bases.

"Wide open, that's how I play," said Montgomery. "The first year I built the team more around power, the home run and stuff like that, and we have some guys that will knock the ball out of the yard but it's built more around speed and on-base percentage. I told the guys, the Campana's, the Jayce Ray's, the Lang's, Samson stole 30 year, get a jump and go."

Thursday and Friday's games start at 7 o'clock at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The series goes to Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.