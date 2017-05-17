Fallen Peace Officers remembered

This week is National Peace Officer Week.

Wednesday two Siouxland Agencies teamed up to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

It's been 24 years since Penny Rosson lost her father, Phillip Heimbecker.

Heimbecker and Jon Herman lost their lives during a plane crash transporting an inmate back in 1993.

Years later, Rosson and her family are not alone in grieving the loss of their dad.

"For the community to remember him and to honor these men that have given their lives, they've given the ultimate sacrifice to make sure that everybody is safe is just, it's an emotional roller coaster ride but it's amazing that he's remembered in such a wonderful way," says Penny Rosson, daughter of Phillip Heimbecker.

Members of the community, Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office gathered to honor those who have lost their lives serving the Siouxland Community.

"In this environment when they play taps it's very emotional to them, it's emotional to us because that memory goes back to 19993 when they lost their son or they lost their father and they'll just never forget it and I think it's important that we remember them as well," says Sheriff Dave Drew.

Wednesday's memorial remembered the lives of 11 peace officers who died in the line of duty.

The bond this annual memorial service has created will last a lifetime between the agencies and the families of the fallen.

"They're not only co-workers of my dad's and Jon's but they're family. They're family" says Rosson.

A family bond that will never be broken.