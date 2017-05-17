Storms moving out of Siouxland for a quieter Thursday

Another round of thunderstorms rumbled through Siouxland today bringing with it more severe weather to parts of the area.

A couple tornadoes touched down in Sioux County, one just to the north of Alton with another just west of Matlock.

These storms will move out during the overnight hours leaving us with a mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with highs only in the low 60s.

Friday is going to be even cooler as rain moves in and maybe a chance of some isolated thunderstorms as well.

Highs on Friday will probably only get into the low 50s.

We'll still see a chance of showers on Saturday, especially early in the day, as highs go up by only a little into the upper 50s.

Sunday becomes partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday brings back a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low 70s.

A chance of a few showers will stay with us on Tuesday as well.