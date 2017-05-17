Storms moving out of Siouxland for a quieter Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storms moving out of Siouxland for a quieter Thursday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Another round of thunderstorms rumbled through Siouxland today bringing with it more severe weather to parts of the area.  

A couple tornadoes touched down in Sioux County, one just to the north of Alton with another just west of Matlock.  

These storms will move out during the overnight hours leaving us with a mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with highs only in the low 60s.  

Friday is going to be even cooler as rain moves in and maybe a chance of some isolated thunderstorms as well.  

Highs on Friday will probably only get into the low 50s.  

We'll still see a chance of showers on Saturday, especially early in the day, as highs go up by only a little into the upper 50s.  

Sunday becomes partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.  

Monday brings back a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low 70s.  

A chance of a few showers will stay with us on Tuesday as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.