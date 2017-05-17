Iowa State golfer sets school & course record at NCAA Regional

It was a record-breaking day for the Iowa State golf team at an NCAA regional in Texas.

Senior Nate Voke, from New Zealand, shot a final found 10-under par (61) to help put the Cyclones back in the NCAA Championships. Voke's 61 beat Iowa State's record by three shots and was a new course record as well, with eight birdies and an eagle.

He was one of four Cyclones who broke 70 for the best round on school history. ISU had 26 birdies and one eagle in the final round.

"To be honest, I woke up thinking a couple under would be a nice score in the end," said Voke. "As I went on with the round the birdies just kept on dropping and I kept on going so it was pretty fun. It's not necessarily out of the blue. To come away with something like this in the final regional round is pretty special. I'm more excited about the team making it to be honest."

Voke has won five tournaments in his career. The NCAA championship start next Friday in Illinois. This will be ISU's second trip to nationals in the last four years.