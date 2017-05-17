Storms cause flooding in Sioux County farmland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storms cause flooding in Sioux County farmland

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

Several tornadoes touched down, Wednesday afternoon, including two confirmed touchdowns in Sioux County.

One was just north of Alton, and the other west of Matlock.  

Outdoor warning sirens sounded in Alton, Iowa as the storm passed.

In Boyden, Iowa, heavy rains swamped several farm fields.

Some ditches flooded with rainwater.

Residential areas of Boyden saw flooding.

On Pleasant Street, water made its way over the roadway.

"Some of the challenges today was the very, very heavy rain," said Chris Starkenburg, Boyden Fire Chief. "We're dealing with flooded roads. There was a few areas where I was told were washed out. I can't explain where that was because I wasn't exactly told. There was some hail that we dealt with."  

Sioux County's emergency management director says there was no damage reported throughout the county.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.