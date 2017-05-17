Storms cause flooding in Sioux County farmland

Several tornadoes touched down, Wednesday afternoon, including two confirmed touchdowns in Sioux County.

One was just north of Alton, and the other west of Matlock.

Outdoor warning sirens sounded in Alton, Iowa as the storm passed.

In Boyden, Iowa, heavy rains swamped several farm fields.

Some ditches flooded with rainwater.

Residential areas of Boyden saw flooding.

On Pleasant Street, water made its way over the roadway.

"Some of the challenges today was the very, very heavy rain," said Chris Starkenburg, Boyden Fire Chief. "We're dealing with flooded roads. There was a few areas where I was told were washed out. I can't explain where that was because I wasn't exactly told. There was some hail that we dealt with."

Sioux County's emergency management director says there was no damage reported throughout the county.