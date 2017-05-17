Restaurant brings new spin to pizzerias in Sioux City

While it may not be too warm outside in Siouxland, things will be heating up at a new pizza spot in Sioux City Thursday.

1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria will be bringing a new side to the popular food to Hamilton Boulevard.

Operators of the restaurant say the will be pairing flat-rate pizza with the 1,000 degree brick oven and a two-minute cook time.

Customers have the option of picking one of their signature pizzas or customizing their pizzas with whatever sauces or toppings they would like.

And, their dough is also specialized.

"We make dough fresh here everyday," said Jesse Miller, one of the operators at 1000 Degrees. "We let it rise for 24 hours. So then we portion it and then we let it rise for another 24 hours and then it's ready to use that day. So everyday you'll see us making dough because we have to be ready 48 hours in advance."

"Very cool, I think it'll be exciting to make your own creations or try some of the standard creations," said Hilary Sanders, a Sioux City resident. "I think this is great for the north side of Sioux City."

Doors will open at 11 a.m. Thursday and will close once they run out of food.