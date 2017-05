The Orange City, Iowa Tulip Festival kicks off today.



The festival features dancing by children and adults in authentic Dutch costumes, two daily parades, nightly musical theater, a carnival midway, Dutch delicacies, delicious food, plus thousands of tulips and a dozen replica windmills throughout this charming village.



KTIV's Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers will be LIVE for Storm Team 4 Weather on the Road. KTIV's Michelle Schoening and Ashly Richardson will be Flinging Bings during Thursday night's parade. Don't forget to say "Hey, KTIV! Fling Me a Bing!"

The Tulip Festival is May 18, 19 and 20.



See more information here: http://www.octulipfestival.com/