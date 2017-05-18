Much quieter Thursday on tap

After an active afternoon of severe storms which included a couple of tornado touchdowns, one near Alton, and one just to the west of Matlock, conditions will be much improved today. We'll see a few peeks of sun but a good deal of cloud cover will still be seen across the area. Temperatures will be much cooler than what they were yesterday as well, only climbing into the lower 60s. The shower chances increase once again later on tonight as a low pressure center begins to move up from the SW. NE flow will be with us which will usher in a night with mid 40s for lows.

This boundary will give a chance at a few isolated storms but these are not looking to be severe. Showers are likely throughout our Friday and will last right into our midday Saturday with still a lingering chance for the early afternoon. Sunday will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with ample amounts of sun and highs rising back towards seasonable levels. We turn our attention back to the storm chances Monday as a frontal boundary dips south from our NW. We could see some spotty showers into our Tuesday as moisture works back around the low pressure center. Conditions then start drying out into the middle of next week with highs rising towards 70°.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer