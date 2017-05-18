Healthbeat 4: Jackson Recovery Centers expand their adult substance programs

Jackson Recovery Centers mission is to provide excellence in the rode to recovery from addiction.

Monday, Jackson expanded their care by moving their women's program from their Synergy Center in Cherokee -- which housed men and women -- to its Women and Children's facility in Sioux City.

The move increases the number of beds in the women's program from 11 to 18 and increases the men's treatment program in Cherokee from 11 to 22 beds.

Mandy Oetken is the director of the women's recovery program at Jackson.

She says the move allows for more gender specific programs.

"We focus a lot on trauma based curriculum, as well as co-occurring mental health disorders. So just to be able to focus specifically on the needs of women is exciting" said Mandy Oetken, Program Director at Jackson Recovery Centers.

The facility located at 3500 West 4th Street will allow three beds to a rooms, two common areas and a group therapy room.

As well as psychiatric and medical services on site.

Officials at Jackson say the move illustrates the growing demand for substance abuse treatment.

"We've continued to have an increase of referrals, need and waiting list for our adult men and women who need needing addiction and co-occurring psychiatric and medical treatment," said Heidi Kammer-Hodge, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Jackson Recovery Centers, "As a result of that we have this opportunity to make an enhancement to our continuum of care."

Right now Kammer-Hodge says there are about 80 men and women on the waiting list.

They hope to have both facilities in Sioux City and Cherokee full within a couple of months.

