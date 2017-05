The unofficial start of Summer may be just weeks away, but parts of Montana are still dealing with winter weather.

That's right, parts of Montana are waking up to the white stuff.

A winter storm warning was issued in the Missoula, mission and Bitterroot Valleys.

Snowfall of up to four inches in the valleys and up to eight inches in the mountains is expected.

The heavy, wet snow slowed traffic, damaged trees and brought down power lines.



The high temps - 30-40 degrees - are well below the average for this time of year, but a warm up is expected at the end of the week.