At least one person was killed after authorities say a man drove a vehicle onto the sidewalk in Times Square.



About 20 people were injured in the incident.



The driver was taken into custody.



Senior law enforcement officials have identified the driver as Richard Rojas, age 26, from the Bronx, New York.



One senior official, briefed on the investigation, says the driver admitted smoking marijuana prior to the incident.



Police do not suspect this is linked to terrorism.