Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on nomination of Terry Branstad to be U.S. ambassador to China.

Senator Chuck Grassley said a roll call vote has been scheduled in the U.S. Senate on the confirmation of Governor Terry Branstad to be the next U.S. Ambassador to China.

The vote takes place at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, on Monday.



If Branstad is confirmed, he would resign and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will then become the first female governor of Iowa.