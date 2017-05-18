MRHD gives $312,000 to 27 non-profits in Woodbury County

Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awarded grants totaling $312,099 to 27 non-profit organizations and governmental entities today at its 2017 Grants ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The grants, ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, are the result of MRHD's ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County, said Mark Monson, MRHD President

Thursday's distributions bring MRHD's total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to almost $29 million since 1994. Additionally, MRHD has pledged almost $2.5 million to Woodbury County recreational, cultural and arts projects.

"It is with great enthusiasm that MRHD once again provides much-needed funding for non-profits and governmental entities," said Monson. "Our partner, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, has changed our area's entertainment landscape. We thank them for an incredible facility and continuous outstanding entertainment."

Monson and Bob DeSmidt, chairperson of MRHD's Grant Review Committee, announced the awards. Other members of MRHD's Grant Review Committee are: Stacy Harmelink; Cammy Hauswirth; Treyla Lee; Scott Pack; and Doug Young.

The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year's 27 recipient organizations. The committee's recommendations received approval of MRHD's full Board of Directors. Among this year's recipients is The Community Basket, Moville, Iowa, which received a $15,000 grant to replace its leaky roof.

"It would take us a long time to raise the money to replace the roof. Thanks to MRHD's support we can concentrate on raising money for food we distribute in eight different towns,"

said Kathy Myres, Secretary of The Community Basket which helps food-insecure families and individuals.

The Community Basket's Main Street building is used to store food for monthly mobile distributions. It also houses the non-profit's thrift shop which raises funds to support food purchases.

Calvary Cemetery received a $9,797 grant to refurbish its cemetery gate and replace a fence. "Projects like these are difficult to budget for," said Walter Peterson, Calvary Cemetery Executive Director. "We try to keep the cost of interments as low as possible. That is the most important way we can help families who have lost a loved one. The MRHD grant will help us toward that goal."

Erica DeLeon, Director of Development and Community Engagement at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, expressed gratitude for MRHD's grant of $8,822 toward the purchase of a mobile demonstration kitchen. The "kitchen" will be used to demonstrate proper preparation and cooking of local produce at the Sioux City Farmers' Market and other non-profit venues.

"Our goal is to promote healthy, tasty dishes and snacks on a budget," said DeLeon. "We are particularly interested in educating families about preventing childhood obesity and diabetes."

Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $47,678

* Cushing Old Highway 20 CDC: playground equipment, $15,000;

* Quimby Fire Dept: tank and framing, $10,013;

* Shepherd's Garden: security equipment, $7,665;

* City of Lawton: generator for water treatment, $15,000;

Human Services, Health Services: $79,329

* Siouxland Restoration Center: bathroom, $15,000;

* Siouxland District Health: desktop computers for clinic, $14,343;

* Northwest Area Education Agency: auditory brainstem response equipment: $15,000;

* Mid-Step Services: vehicle for Day Habilitation program, $15,000;

* Crossroads of Western Iowa: Welcome Home Kits for Fresh Start, $8,600;

* Catholic Charities: waiting room, therapy room renovation, $11,386;

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $112,770

* Friends of the Sioux City Police Dept.: camera-equipped tactical robot, $15,000;

* City of Sgt. Bluff Police Dept.: multi-band portable police radios, $14,173;

* Moville Community Basket: roof replacement, $15,000;

* Moville Firefighters: turnout gear (pants & coats), $9,000;

* Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church: reconstruction of entrance stairway, $15,000;

* St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church: purchase of food to fight hunger, $5,840;

* Sgt. Bluff George Nelson American Legion: handicapped front & back door/kiosk, $15,000;

* Floyd Slo Pitch Softball, Inc.: picnic tables, $10,000;

* Sioux City Calvary Cemetery: repair gate and replace fence, $13,757;

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $14,903

* Siouxland Trails Foundation: Siouxland Trails Maps, $4,738;

* City of Pierson: moving city library, $10,165;

Education: $57,419

* Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA: mobile demonstration kitchen, $8,822;

* Sanford Center: I-Ready Reading Diagnostic & Instruction, $3,000;

* Siouxland Youth Golf Association: equipment, supplies & scholarships, $14,997;

* Sioux City Public Schools Foundation: LED hand-held crosswalk stop signs, $13,100;

* Sacred Heart School: Chromebooks for classroom, $15,000;

* Westwood Community Schools, Sloan: physical education program - archery, $2,500;

A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

Since its grant program began in 1994, MRHD has awarded 814 Annual Grants totaling more than $5.3 million. Its Special Projects and Holiday Gifts have added up to more than $7.9 million.

Major MRHD contributions have gone to: the City of Sioux City; the Siouxland Initiative; the Sioux City Public Museum; American Red Cross; Council on Sexual and Domestic Violence; Mary Treglia Community House; Area Agency on Aging; Siouxland Food Bank; Sanford Community Center; Habitat for Humanity; Center for Siouxland; Sioux City Art Center; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center; IBP Ice Center; Tyson Event Center; and the Loren Callendar Clock Tower at Sioux City's City Hall.

MRHD funded the $4 million construction of the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. MRHD also built the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center at a cost of $3.6 million. Since 2002, MRHD has funded operation of the riverfront Center at a cost of more than $8 million.

MRHD was formed in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming. A second referendum passed by 75 percent in 2002. A third passed by more than 75 percent in 2010.