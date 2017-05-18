Fridays on the Promenade have a different feel this year

The Fridays on the Promenade concert series in Sioux City is about to undergo a few changes.

Along with a new date and new location, it will also have a brand new name.

The 12th annual Fridays on the Promenade will have a different feel this year.

Due to construction, the concerts have been moved from the Promenade.

Instead they will be held in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.

The committee says this will give people more space to use.

"We hope people utilize that. We hope they not only sit there but, you never know, maybe we'll get some people throwing a frisbee around or whatever, to create more of a festival feel." said Brent Stockton, Committee Member.

The concert dates are also changing, going from Friday nights to Thursdays.

"It was a decision to move this event to a Thursday based on the fact that there's already things going on on Friday nights to try to just add another night of the week to the downtown area." said Stockton.

New this year will also be the inclusion of food trucks for the shows.

The wider selection will give more options for people to choose from.

Despite all of the adjustments, the committee says it will still be as enjoyable as anyone remembers.

"There's a lot of changes but it's really the same thing. It's a different location, it's a different night of the week but it's still in effect Fridays on the Promenade. It's still going to be the same bands, it's still going to be the same people." said Stockton.

Also announced, was the lineup of bands that will be performing.

A variety of genres will be represented including blues, reggae and swing.

The first concert will feature a performance by the Nadas on June 1st.

