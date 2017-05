Congratulations to Mary Treglia's Summer Program, "Camp Imagination" for a major accomplishment.

The program was one of 10 finalists for a $25,000 grant by the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope Grant- Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

"Camp Imagination" is now one of the 2017 Grand Recipients that will receive a $25,000 grant.

Thanks to the generosity of Blue Bunny, the 5 semi-finalists that did not receive the most votes will each receive a $1,000 grant and a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party!

Congratulations to all of the organizations that participated in this year's program!