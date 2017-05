The front that brought us severe weather Wednesday has moved east and left us with much cooler conditions.



Temperatures have been stuck in the 50s through the afternoon with cloudy skies overhead.



We won't stay dry for long as rain showers move in after midnight.



That rain will be with us through the day Friday.



Highs will be stuck in the 40s making for a gloomy, cool and damp day.



In addition winds will pick up out of the northeast up to 25 mph.



The showers stay with us into Saturday with just slightly warmer than on Friday.



Sunday we dry out and warm back to 60 degrees and return to around 70 on Monday.



A chance for thunderstorms are back on Monday though with showers possible again Tuesday.



Partly cloudy skies return by Wednesday.