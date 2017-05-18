LAKES AREA NEWS: Okoboji High School ranked by U.S. News & World Report

A northwest Iowa high school is being recognized as one of the best schools in the country.

Okoboji High School has received the Bronze Ranking in the U.S. News and World Report 2017 rankings of the best high schools in the United States. It's the second time OHS has received the honor, the last time being in 2015.

The U.S. News and World Report rankings examine over 22,000 public schools across the country. 29 percent of the schools achieved a Gold, Silver, or Bronze ranking.

Brian Downing, Okoboji High School Principal, said a number of factors go into the rankings. "Many of them are focused on achievement in math and reading," Downing said. "They look at how the overall student body is doing, they also take a special look at disadvantaged students, for example economically disadvantaged students, to see how they're faring compared to other students in that category across the state, and they also look at the high school graduation rate. They use all that information to compile a list, and a certain percentage of schools achieve a bronze, silver or gold rating nationally, and this year we earned a bronze rating."

Downing says the ranking speaks highly of the faculty, staff and students not only at the high school, but at the elementary and middle schools as well.