Briar Cliff wrestler's parents to accept diploma posthumously in his honor

Nearly 230 students will be graduating from Briar Cliff University this Saturday.



But one diploma will stand out among the others.



23-year-old Thomas Patterson's parents Walt and Joene, will be presented with his diploma inside the Newman Flanagan Center.



"It's a nice way to honor him and life goes on and it's good seeing the kids and seeing that they're going too and they have memories and you know, they're always going to have those," said Joene Patterson.



Patterson was member of the wrestling team at Briar Cliff University and completed his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 2015 .

He decided to return for another degree in psychology just months before he died after heroically trying to save friends swimming in the Missouri in September 2016.



"We came here in September not really knowing, just a few people on campus and a few families in town and then getting to meet a multitude of people that Tom became friends with and in contact through different ways. And like my husband I both said, it's like a second home now," said Joene Patterson.

That second home, is left with many memories of Patterson.



A commemorative plaque and one of his wrestling shoes are behind a glass in the Stark Student Center where he used to spend a lot of his time with friends.

And, just two days ahead of his graduation, a tree was dedicated in his honor in front of the library on campus where he used to work.



"There's always going to be something here on campus that reflects his time here," said Joene Patterson. "Some may not always know what it is. But there's enough I think in the plaque that would tell enough of the story."



But for those who were there during Patterson's time, his parents want to thank them for the support during the most difficult of times.



"The community as a whole needs to be very proud," said Joene Patterson. "I don't think they realize how much support is here. It's really heartwarming to know that you're embraced."