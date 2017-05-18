Mercy Medical Center releases update on Tanzania bus survivors

News release from Mercy Medical Center released on Thursday, May 18 - 2017:

Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City announced Thursday a condition report on the three children who survived the Tanzanian bus crash on May 6th, killing 36 people, 33 of them children.

The children arrived at Mercy Medical center on Monday, May 15th through the generosity of Samaritan's Purse, an international humanitarian aid organization. Samaritan’s Purse specializes in meeting critical needs for victims of war, disaster and famine in the world’s most troubled regions, often working through local churches and ministry partners.

Mercy's Dr. Steve Joyce and Dr. Lawrence Volz continue to oversee the patients' medical and surgical needs along with surgeons Dr. Steve Meyer, Dr. Jeffrey Dean, Dr. Daniel Kensinger and Dr. Quentin Durward. The last planned surgical treatment was performed today and all three children are responding well.

The children are not able to have visitors at this time, since a quiet, peaceful environment will enable them to get the rest they need to recover from their injuries. Physicians are hoping the children will soon transition to outpatient care, but will remain in Sioux City for several months.

All medical and surgical expenses are being donated by Mercy Medical Center along with the support of several vendors and local businesses. The surgeons are also volunteering their procedures at no cost to the patient families. To donate to the Tanzanian tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up and can be found by going to Stemm.org.