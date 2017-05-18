Local lawmakers react to Sioux City Planned Parenthood closure

Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, including the clinic in Sioux City, after the legislature cut its state funding.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says the closings will reduce its facilities in the state, which provide abortions, from eight to five.

More than 30 employees will be laid off.

During the legislative session, Republican lawmakers agreed to give up millions in federal Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions.

In addition to the Sioux City facility, clinics will close in Bettendorf, Burlington and Keokuk.

The organization says more than 14,600 people visited the four closing clinics in the past three years.

4,800 of which would go to the Sioux City location.

"For lawmakers to defund an organization that does more than any other organization to prevent the need for abortion speaks for itself," said Susan Allen, director of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

Local lawmakers have released statements reacting to the news about the closures.

State Representatives Chris Hall and Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, said in a joint statement, "Every family deserves access to health care without interference from politicians. Women are not second class citizens."

State Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City said "It is a sobering moment for our pro-life movement, and I do thing we should pause to an knowledge this victory. "

Patients will be notified this week that they will no longer have services provided at the four locations.