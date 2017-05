The tulip festival is in full bloom in one northwest Iowa community.

The 77th annual Orange City Tulip Festival kicked off on Thursday

Even though the weather was stormy and cool this week, the flowers look amazing.

Thursday night, the Volksparade filled the streets with good music and lots of color.

here will parades Friday and Saturday at 2:15 and 6 p.m.

KTIV morning anchor Michelle Schoening and reporter Ashly Richardson even took part.

They threw out "Bings" to people along the parade route.

The tulip festival showing off Dutch heritage will wrap up Saturday.

And, there are plenty of things to do indoors as well; a flower show plus the night show.

This year it's the musical "Shrek"!