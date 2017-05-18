Siouxland crowns four state champions on day one of Iowa state track meet

The Iowa State Track and Field Championships began on Thursday.

In Class 4A, West's Khenadi Jones finishes near the top in the 100 and 200 meter prelims. Jones is back in the state final for another shot at a pair of titles.

In the 400 meter dash, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto's Jordyn Pester crosses the finish line first at 56.9 seconds for the 1A state championship.

"I just had to get out fast, I knew I was the fastest starter and I'm the best closer so I just had to run as hard as I could," said Pester.

Sioux Central finished second in the girls' 4-by-100 meter shuttle hurdle relay qualifier, running one minute, nine seconds.

In the field, Lawton-Bronson Senior Jadin Wagner was the favorite in the shot put, and she didn't disappoint. Wagner threw a long distance of 40 feet, 11 inches and took home a state championship.

"I can't even describe it, I can't put it in to words, I can't at all, I wish I could." said Jadin Wagner. "I'm shaking, everything, it's just the adrenaline. I don't know, can't describe it."

The story of the day was Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda. He beat the state record in the boys' 3200 meter run by nearly three seconds, in 9:15.

"I think a lot of guys worry about records and medals, I know it's funny 'cause I just broke one, but they worry about that a lot and it's not really about that, my message the whole year has been get better than you were yesterday," said Sieperda.

In sprints, A.J. Lefler from Lawton-Bronson qualified for the 100 and 200 meter finals on Saturday.Right behind him, Riley Van Whye from Central Lyon will also race over the weekend.

In the long jump -- West Sioux's Jake Lynott took the silver with a jump of 6.3 meters.

"I knew I was coming in at third place, I was just hoping to jump pretty well and first place was my goal but I like second," said Lynott.

The afternoon session was for Classes 2A and 3A.



In the 2A boys 3200 meter run, Unity Christian's Jacob Vander Plaats was third, in 9:34.

In the 2A boys 4-by-800 meter relay, KP-WC's Alec Still makes up a lot of ground to clinch a second-place finish in 8:03. In 3A, Spirit Lake dropped the baton on an exchange, but still finished third in 8:09.



Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum ran 56.5 seconds to place second in the Class 3A, girls 400 meter dash. In the 2A event, after finishing runner-up last year, Lily Peterson crosses first for Alta-Aurelia. 57 seconds was Peterson's championship time.

"I like to catch up to people, so I was just like everyone's in front of you already, go for the one that's in first, just go get them all," said Peterson. "Once you get them, keep them behind there and just keep going, don't stop."



In the afternoon field events, Ashlyn Albrecht from Sheldon leaped into a second place finish in the girls' 2A long jump of 17 feet, one inch.



In the boys' 2A shot put, defending state champion Nick Phelps threw over 60 feet, but he still finished in third.

It was the first time in state history three athletes have thrown over 60 feet in the shot put. One of those was second-place finisher Caden Fenchel from Western Christian.

"Yeah, I PR'd and it was unbelievable," said Fenchel. "My goal at the beginning of the year was to break 60 and coming in before this my PR was 53 and I threw 61 so I'm very happy right now."

Erika Feenstra made the 200 meter finals for Western.



The Iowa State track and field meet continues Friday.