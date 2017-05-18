Explorers beat Sioux Falls in season opener

James Needy gave up one run over six innings of work as the Explorers won their season opener on Thursday, 2-1.

James Needy registered 10 strikeouts over six innings of work, and the Explorers won their season opener over Sioux Falls on Thursday, 2-1.

The X's got on the board in the first inning. Jayce Ray notched his first RBI as an Explorer with a double to the gap in left-center. Ray advanced to third on an error by Sioux Falls, and Nate Samson brought Ray home with an RBI single.

Needy gave up a run in the third inning, but shut down the Canaries from there. The bullpen followed with three more innings of scoreless baseball to give the Explorers (1-0) the win.

It was the first game of Sioux City's 25th anniversary season. The X's began playing at Lewis and Clark Park in 1993. Among those there to celebrate the achievement was the Explorers' first manager, Ed Nottle.

The Explorers and Canaries continue a four-game set at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park. The final two games of the series are in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

