Thursday marked the 52nd anniversary of the nationwide Project Head Start program.

The program provides early education, health and nutrition services to low-income children and their families.

To celebrate, elected officials and community leaders took part in a Community Reading Day within the classrooms of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, city council member Alex Waters, and deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department were among the many that participated in the Community Reading Day.

.