Ag Secretary Perdue touts veterans' programs in South Dakota

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (AP) -

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will visit South Dakota to discuss his department's initiatives for bringing veterans into agriculture.

Perdue will be joined at Ellsworth Air Force Base on Friday by U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.

They'll hold a listening session with veterans, transitioning service members and their families to discuss entrepreneurship, employment and educational opportunities in agriculture.

Perdue is a former governor of Georgia. Earlier this month he helped persuade President Donald Trump not to abandon the North American Free Trade
Agreement.

Perdue has also created a new undersecretary position to oversee trade and foreign agricultural affairs.

His reorganization plan would also combine farm production and conservation agencies under one undersecretary and move rural development programs to report directly to the secretary.

