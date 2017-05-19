Bankers: rural economy improving but little growth expected - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bankers: rural economy improving but little growth expected

More stable crop prices have improved the economic outlook for rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but bankers expect little growth in the next few months.

The overall economic index for the region crept into positive territory above 50 at 50.1 in May from April's 44.6. This is the first time the overall index was above neutral since August 2015. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the slightly better commodity prices helped improve the outlook, but the bankers surveyed remain concerned about farmers.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

