Wet and raw start to the weekend

We finally caught a break in the wet weather yesterday but another system has quickly moved in causing more showers to develop. Rain will be with us throughout the entirety of our Friday with possibly a brief lull in the precip. around midday before another round arrives this evening. The rain could fall heavily at times and we can't rule out a couple rumbles of thunder. This frontal boundary is a rather slow mover so moisture doesn't begin to move out until late in the day tomorrow. High pressure begins to build in as we step into Sunday which will bring that sunshine back.

Temperatures will be the coolest of the 7-Day today with highs struggling to make it to 50°. We'll top out in the lower 50s once again Saturday afternoon thank to northerly flow and a thick layer of cloud cover but start to rebound on our Sunday. Highs climb back into mid 60s and we continue to warm up with temperatures climbing into the 70s Monday. We stay fairly close to average through the workweek with highs near 70° through Thursday. It looks like the end of the next week will bring a more significant warm-up so stay tuned! In terms of our rain chances, a warm front will bring the chance for some t-showers Monday with lingering showers into Tuesday. Beyond this period, conditions do look to be dry.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer