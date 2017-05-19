LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open this weekend

Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO
At 128-years-old, Arnolds Park, Amusement Park is about to undergo millions of dollars worth of improvements as "Restore The Park" is underway. More >>
ARNOLDS PARK (KUOO) -
Arnolds Park Amusement Park will open for the season this Saturday, May 20.
"10 to 6 we're open both days, Saturday and Sunday this weekend," Marketing Director Paul Plumb. "We'll have all the rides going and we look forward to a great weekend. The cart track will be open also. We actually lowered our prices on the cart track this year. It's going to be a great value up there. $20 for a day pass up there. So you have a lot of fun for 20 bucks, both the slick track and the family track."
He adds that rides will be available on the Queen II.
"We'll be running at 1:00, 3:00 and 5:00 both days, Saturday and Sunday," Plumb said.
He said that Friday is community night.
"Friday night also we have the community night. We're opening up, kind of getting a preview of the park for two hours, from 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday night, and that is free."
Season passes will be available for purchase this weekend. For details see Arnolds Park.com.