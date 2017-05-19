LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open this weeken - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open this weekend

Posted:
Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO
ARNOLDS PARK (KUOO) -

Arnolds Park Amusement Park will open for the season this Saturday, May 20. 

"10 to 6 we're open both days, Saturday and Sunday this weekend," Marketing Director Paul Plumb. "We'll have all the rides going and we look forward to a great weekend. The cart track will be open also. We actually lowered our prices on the cart track this year. It's going to be a great value up there. $20 for a day pass up there. So you have a lot of fun for 20 bucks, both the slick track and the family track." 

He adds that rides will be available on the Queen II.

"We'll be running at 1:00, 3:00 and 5:00 both days, Saturday and Sunday," Plumb said. 

He said that Friday is community night.

"Friday night also we have the community night. We're opening up, kind of getting a preview of the park for two hours, from 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday night, and that is free."

Season passes will be available for purchase this weekend. For details see Arnolds Park.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.