LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open this weekend

At 128-years-old, Arnolds Park, Amusement Park is about to undergo millions of dollars worth of improvements as "Restore The Park" is underway.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park will open for the season this Saturday, May 20.

"10 to 6 we're open both days, Saturday and Sunday this weekend," Marketing Director Paul Plumb. "We'll have all the rides going and we look forward to a great weekend. The cart track will be open also. We actually lowered our prices on the cart track this year. It's going to be a great value up there. $20 for a day pass up there. So you have a lot of fun for 20 bucks, both the slick track and the family track."

He adds that rides will be available on the Queen II.

"We'll be running at 1:00, 3:00 and 5:00 both days, Saturday and Sunday," Plumb said.

He said that Friday is community night.

"Friday night also we have the community night. We're opening up, kind of getting a preview of the park for two hours, from 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday night, and that is free."

Season passes will be available for purchase this weekend. For details see Arnolds Park.com.