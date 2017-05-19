Former Congressman Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case with teen

Posted:
(NBC News)

Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty in federal court Friday morning in connection with a sexting scandal involving a teenage girl.

Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended that Weiner serve 21 to 27 months in jail.

He was released on bail pending sentencing in early September.

In 2016, a series of alleged explicit social media exchanges surfaced with a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation into Weiner prompted FBI agents to seize his laptop computer, which then led to the discovery of e-mails that democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent to one of her closest aides, Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

In 2011, Weiner resigned from his congressional post after revelations surfaced that he was sending explicit texts to multiple women.

During his candidacy for New York City mayor in 2013, more questionable conduct surfaced.

Qeiner and Abedin have been estranged since last summer.

Weiner must now register as a sex offender.

