Patrol: Whiting, Iowa man dies in car versus semi accident

The Iowa State Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Tuesday in Monona County.

The patrol said 92-year-old Dr. John Garrad of Whiting was driving west on Monona County Road E24 and Cork Avenue at 4:30 p.m. when he made a left turn.

Semi driver 60-year-old Duane Miller of Onawa was heading east.

The patrol said Dr. Garrad didn't see Miller's semi and both vehicles hit in the intersection.

Dr. Garrad was taken to Burgess Health Care in Onawa. The patrol said he died from his injuries and Miller was uninjured.



Read the Iowa State Patrol crash report: http://accidentreports.iowa.gov/index.php?pgname=minimal_ar&caseno=2017014405