Strawberry season getting underway across Iowa

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today said that many strawberry growers across the state are predicting a bumper crop and encouraged Iowans to take advantage of these delicious, fresh berries by visiting a local strawberry patch at a local farmers market.

“The mild winter and wet spring have created a nearly ideal growing situation for fruits and vegetables in Iowa and strawberries are leading the way. Growers across the state are reporting tons of blooms,” Northey said.

Strawberries go from bloom to fruit in about 30 days and are best eaten within a few days of being picked. Strawberry harvest season only lasts about 3 weeks in Iowa and harvest times vary across the state.

“Fresh picked strawberries are a delicious treat that often kickoff the growing season and summer full of enjoying fresh, Iowa-grown fruits and vegetables. Visiting a local farmers market or going to a you-pick farm is a great way to find fresh berries that can be enjoyed fresh, used in baking or preserved as jellies or jams,” Northey said.

As a favorite fruit among many Iowans, strawberries are low in calories and fat-free, in fact one-cup of unsweetened strawberries only has 55 calories. Strawberries are also a good source of vitamin C, folic acid, potassium, and fiber.

Support a local grower and treat your family to a fun-filled trip to the strawberry patch and make memories that will last a lifetime. If visiting a strawberry patch, be sure to call or check the website for their harvest information. While you’re there you may just find blueberries or raspberries as well.

You can find strawberry growers by visiting our Fruit and Vegetable Farms Directory at https://www.idalsdata.org/fmnp/index.cfm or on the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association “farm search” page at http://www.ifvga.org/en/about_us/farm_search/.