Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Iowa farmers took advantage of agreeable weather and made significant progress this past week and now 85 percent of corn and 40 percent of soybeans are planted. That nearly 1/3 of the 23 million acres of corn and soybeans can be planted in one week is a true testament to the hard work, skill and efficiency of our state’s farmers,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

It was a dry week across much of Iowa for the week ending May 14, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, up more than a day from the previous week. This allowed farmers to plant one-third of the State’s expected corn acreage and just under one-third of the State’s expected soybean acreage. The dry and warm weather also aided crop emergence.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 86 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 84 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus. Similar to last week, the Southwest and South Central Districts reported the largest percentages of surplus subsoil moisture.

Eighty-five percent of the corn crop has been planted, 2 days behind last year, but 4 days ahead of the 5-year average for the first time this year. Farmers in the Central and North Central Districts have over 90 percent of their corn planted. Twenty-eight percent of corn has emerged, 6 days behind last year, and 3 days behind average. Forty percent of the soybean acreage has been planted, 1 day behind last year, but 2 days ahead of average. Oats emerged reached 85 percent, 3 days ahead of average. Oat condition rated 79 percent good to excellent.

Hay condition rated 84 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 82 percent good to excellent with most livestock reported as being out in pastures. Livestock conditions were reported as good.