2nd man charged in connection to Bancroft bank robbery

A second man is being charged in connection to with the robbery of the First Bank of Bancroft back in April.

In an indictment filed May 17, Lenn Zuhlke is charged with one count of bank robbery.

Jeffery Bonneau is also being charged with one count of bank robbery.

According to investigators, on April 20 Bonneau walked into the First Bank of Bancroft and demanded money from the bank teller.

After taking the money, Bonneau fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later just south of Bancroft.

