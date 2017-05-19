2nd man charged in connection to Bancroft bank robbery - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2nd man charged in connection to Bancroft bank robbery

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
BANCROFT, Neb. (KTIV) -

A second man is being charged in connection to with the robbery of the First Bank of Bancroft back in April. 

In an indictment filed May 17, Lenn Zuhlke is charged with one count of bank robbery. 

Court documents do not specify Zuhlke. 

Jeffery Bonneau is also being charged with one count of bank robbery. 

According to investigators, on April 20 Bonneau walked into the First Bank of Bancroft and demanded money from the bank teller. 

After taking the money, Bonneau fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later just south of Bancroft.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.