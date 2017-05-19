Class C athletes shine at day one of Nebraska state track meet

The Nebraska state track meet began Friday down in Omaha, and will wrap up Saturday. The morning session, featuring classes A and C, was windy, rainy and cold, but that didn't stop Siouxlanders in Class C from having success.

Athletes in Class C did particularly well on the track today. In the girls 4x800 meter relay, last year's champions from Crofton took third this year. Kelsey Sanger was on the anchor leg as the Warriors went 9:55.

The Oakland-Craig boys also got third in the 4x800. 8:16 was the Knights' time with Evan Reinert anchoring.



In the 100 meter hurdles, Norfolk Catholic's Alex Anderson finished third in prelims with a time of 16.16 seconds. In the boys 110s, Battle Creek went 1-2 in their heat. Garrett Ruge was second, and Dawson Bowers will take the top qualifying time into the finals, 15 seconds flat.

"I felt alright, I felt like it could have been a little bit better," said Bowers. "It could have been a little more smooth. I hit my ankle on the first hurdle. A little sore right now, but I should be fine."

Stanton's MacKenzie Brandl is the defending state champion in the 400, and went 58 seconds for the fastest preliminary time. Brandl is also a three-time runner up in the 100 meter dash. Brandl won her prelim heat in the 100, and will take a 12.44 into the finals.



On the boys side, Hartington Cedar Catholic's Stephen Hillis is in the finals after going 11.32 seconds. But no one would catch Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz, who set a state record in the prelims, running 10.79 seconds.



Kautz is the defending champ in Class B.

"I've been looking at that all year, and it's really given me something to push for," said Kautz. "Barely winning last year, I just wanted to keep on getting faster and faster."

Ponca's Derrek Touney takes the top time into the 400 meter finals. Touney ran 51 seconds flat in the prelims.

A few state champions have been crowned in Nebraska today. In Class C, Jon Christiansen from Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast won the boys triple jump.

Crofton's Haley Arens won the Class C, 3200 meter run, defending her state championship.

And the Allen boys 4x800 meter relay team won the Class D state championship. Team members include Isaac Verzani, Brogan Jones, Tayler Kumm and Devin Twohig. It's the 11th time in 12 years that Allen has medaled in that event.