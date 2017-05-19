Tribute to Patsy Cline at the Sioux City Community Theatre

From Nashville, Tennessee, singer Colene Walters returns to the Sioux City Community Theatre to perform her tribute to Patsy Cline.

Joining Colene for these special performances will be recording artist Jimmy Parker.

Colene's tribute to Patsy Cline has played to packed audiences and this show will be a memorable experience for anyone who was a fan of the one and only Patsy Cline.

Enjoy classic songs performed by Colene Walters such as "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and many more!

Colene Walters caught the performing bug at an early age, being the youngest of six children growing up in Detroit, Michigan.

As a teen, she began performing with bands in the area and became a finalist in the Detroit auditions of "Star Search."

These early exposures of performing prompted her to move to Nashville in 1990.

Not long after arriving, she caught the ear of legendary performer Porter Wagoner of The Grand Ole Opry.

She was hired to replace Dolly Parton as Porter's new duet partner to perform the hit songs of their remarkable career.

In time, she became a featured soloist at the Grand Ole Opry.

Colene is currently working on a new album with CMG Nashville and travels the country performing her own country music as well as personal favorites.

Colene has appeared on the following Nashville Network Shows - Crook & Chase, Music City Tonight, Waylon & Friends, and Grand Ole Opry Live.

The duo will be performing at the Sioux City Community Theatre.

The shows are all weekend: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.