Even more rain heading for Siouxland

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a drier day Thursday, it was a quick return to rain on Friday and we're not done with our rain chances yet.  

A steady rain will move back into Siouxland from Friday night into Saturday and there will be a chance for some areas to get over an inch out of this activity.

The rain should wind down early Saturday night leaving us with a drier Sunday and finally a return to a little bit of sun.  

We'll warm up a bit better Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.  

It looks like we'll return to the low 70s Monday but we'll also see a chance of some thunderstorms developing.  

That system could still bring us some shower chances Tuesday and cools us back into the low 60s for highs.  

Then we should have a quieter period of weather highs near 70 on Wednesday but working our way well into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

