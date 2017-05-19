Closure of Sioux City Planned Parenthood could impact other clinics

Friday, Planned Parenthood announced that it would be closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, including its Sioux City location, which means other clinics in the area could also be impacted.

Planned Parenthood officials, said more than 4,600 people used the Sioux City location over the last three years.

But now that it will be closing, they will have to figure out where to go for services.

I spoke with the Director of Development and Advocacy at Siouxland Community Health in Sioux City that charges patients who are uninsured based off of what they can afford.

He said that they provide some of the same services to patients as Planned Parenthood does, not including abortion.

He also said some of the patients at Siouxland Community Health are also patients at Planned Parenthood but they do not know how many at this time.

Right now Siouxland Community Health is assessing what programs they have in comparison to Planned Parenthood to see if they will be adding services and staff in the future.

This is not only because of the news of Sioux City's Planned Parenthood closing, but also because of a growing amount of patients.

Siouxland Community Health currently serves 27,000 patients at its two locations, Sioux City and South Sioux City.

They say, they are dedicated to providing quality, affordable care to all Iowans.

The other Iowa Planned Parenthood locations that will be closing are in Bettendorf, Keokuk and Burlington.

Planned Parenthood says more than 14,600 people visited the four closing clinics in the past three years.

More than 30 employees will be laid off.