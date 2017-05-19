The Marquee opens its doors on Historic 4th Street - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Marquee opens its doors on Historic 4th Street

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Marquee that replaced the former Chesterfield bar on Historic 4th Street, opened its doors Friday.

The venue will host live music of all genres, has three service bars, and an outdoor patio area.

The Chesterfield closed its doors abruptly back in 2016.

The owners of The Marquee renovated for about ten weeks.

They've increased capacity by 40 to 50 people.

The owners of The Marquee wanted to make sure the new venue incorporated musical talent in the area.

"After the Chesterfield had closed we thought there was a big void in the music community," said Kelly Quinn, co-owner of The Marquee. "so, you know being able to being able to kind of come up with this project and the new floor plan and everything we've done, all the changes really brings it back."

The owners of the venue pride themselves on adding 24 jobs to the new spot.

They opened Friday night at seven and will have the Emily Johnson band performing. 

