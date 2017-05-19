Siouxland gets four more state champions on day two of Iowa state track meet

Siouxland called four of its athletes newly-crowned state champions on the first day of Iowa track and field events. Only one of those four titles came from the afternoon session, Alta-Aurelia's Lily Peterson. Classes 2A and 3A looked for more gold Saturday night.

KP-WC's Alec Still anchors the distance medley team's last 800 meters, missing the 2A title by less than a second. But it's an improvement on last year's 3rd place.

"We were going for first this year, but you can't complain about second too much," said Still. "It's still a great accomplishment."

Another 2A third-place finisher from last year, the Western Christian girls, cross the line second in the 4x200 meter relay in one minute, 45 seconds.

"We finished one place better than we did last year, so we made an improvement," said Erika Feenstra. "It's a little disappointing we didn't get first but we're still happy with how we ran."

In the 2A girls high jump, reigning champion OA-BCIG's Sydney Durbin and Boyden Hull-Rock Valley's Cassie Van Beek were in a back and forth battle. Van Beek cleared five feet, four inches to clinch the title.

"This is the first time I've ever been in this position, but it's amazing," said Van Beek. "I was very relieved."

In the girls 3A shotput, Brandi Botcher from Spencer puts another medal around her neck, following up last year's first place with a silver.

The other throwing event, the discus, Kenzie Sullivan of Pocahontas Area throws 133 feet and takes home top prize in 2A.

The boys' competition was dominated by KP-WC's Nick Phelps last year, and not much changed this time around. Phelps threw 183 feet for back-to-back 2A titles.

"There was a lot of pressure and yesterday was just a disappointment, so it was important to bounce back today with all the pressure on me and it feels good to bounce back like that," said Phelps.

The Morning session saw more success from Siouxland in Class 1A.



Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda, already with a state record in the 3200, anchored the Lions to fourth place in the distance medley relay. Central Lyon's time was 3:36.



The HMS girls 4x200 meter relay team finished second in the 1A final. Abigail Ney anchored the Hawks to a 1:47 clocking.



The MVAO girls defend their distance medley relay title, winning in four minutes and 12 seconds, and the Rams are now back-to-back state champs.

"It means a lot, it really does, because Em's not here but she's up there so she's still with us," said Senior Morgan Todd.

"That's one of my favorite things to do is winning with them," said Junior JoHannah McKibben.

The Iowa state track and field meet finishes up on Saturday.