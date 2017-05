New developments for the historic Badgerow Building in Sioux City.

Attorneys for the bank that filed for foreclosure on the building in April, are requesting the appointment of a receiver in the case.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust filed for foreclosure on the building last month, this after they say Mako One Corporation, its managing partner Bruce DeBolt, and two other limited liability companies, defaulted on a $6 million bond agreement, owe more than $4.4 million dollars.