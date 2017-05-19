Explorers lose despite Campana's four hits

Tony Campana had four hits on Friday, but the Musketeers lost to Sioux Falls, 5-4.

Tony Campana went 4-for-4 and Jayce Ray had two RBI, but the Explorers lost to Sioux Falls on Friday, 5-4.

Campana scored the game's first run on a two-run double from Ray in the first inning. Tyler Ogle added an RBI double for a three-run first inning.

Sioux City starter Alex White lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing three earned runs while walking five. Blake Schmit hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the second inning. Sioux Falls tied it up on a sacrifice fly in the third.

The Canaries took the lead for good in the seventh inning, when Keith Picht issued a bases-loaded walk to Jake Taylor.

Sioux Falls took a 5-3 lead into the ninth. The Explorers scratched one more across on Campana's fourth hit of the night, an RBI single to score LeVon Washington. But that's all Sioux City (1-1) had in them as Picht took the loss.

The X's and Canaries will travel up to Sioux Falls for the final two games of the four-game series. First pitch on Saturday night is set for 6:05 p.m.