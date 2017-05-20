Musketeers face elimination after loss to Chicago in Clark Cup Game 3

The Musketeers lost to Chicago in Game Three of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday, 3-0.

The Steel out-shot the Musketeers 36-27, three different Chicago players scored and Sioux City fell in Game Three of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday, 3-0.

Chicago scored just over four minutes in when Jack Badini put away a centering pass for his seventh goal of the playoffs.

The Steel went up 2-nothing on a power-play goal from Johnny Walker. Chicago was just 1-for-6 on the power play, despite the fact that the Musketeers committed 6 penalties.

The Steel scored one goal in each period. Eduards Tralmaks added an empty-netter late in the game to seal the win. Marc Johnstone had two assists for Chicago.

Musketeers goalie Matiss Kivlenieks faced 35 shots and made 33 saves, but Sioux City goes down 2-1 in the best-of-five Clark Cup Finals.

Sioux City will have to win Game Four to keep their season alive. Chicago has never won the Clark Cup. Game Four is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night.