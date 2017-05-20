Dry conditions return Sunday with warmer temperatures - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dry conditions return Sunday with warmer temperatures

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It has been a cold and dreary couple of days.

Over an inch of rain fell across most of the area.

Those showers will gradually be coming to a close as we go through the overnight hours.

We will see some fog sticking around as temperatures bottom out near 40 degrees.

We slowly start to climb back up on Sunday as skies slowly clear through the day.

Temperatures will stay below average but will be back into the low 60s.

A chance for thunderstorms returns Monday afternoon.

Some of those could produce some large hail and strong winds especially in our southern counties.

Showers will be possible again on Tuesday before we get a break from the wet weather.

Highs return to the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with the latter day looking pretty nice.

Thunderstorm chances return again though by Friday.

