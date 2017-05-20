Siouxlanders in Classes A and C have success on final day of Nebraska state track meet

Timing issues at Burke Stadium pushed the Nebraska state track meet over an hour behind schedule by noon on Saturday. But Siouxland athletes still made their mark on day two in Omaha.

In the boys Class C, 4x100 meter relay, Hartington Cedar Catholic was in a tight race for the state title. Cedar loses by .03 seconds, but settles for silver in 43.9 seconds.



In the Class C, 800 meter run, Crofton's Haley Arens wins her heat in 2:18. That was good for second overall. The Warriors' Monica Arens was the runner-up in the Class C shot put, heaving it 41 feet, 11 inches.



In the Class A high jump, Norfolk junior Taylor Stoltz clears five feet, three inches, clinching a state championship.

"Coming up here, I knew that it was going to be a tough time competing, but it's crazy," said Stoltz. "It hasn't really sunk in yet. I came down here feeling pretty good. It was rainy and it was cold, but I did the best I could."

Stanton's MacKenzie Brandl won the Class C 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Brandl went 56 seconds in the 400, becoming a four-time champ in that event.



Norfolk Catholic's Dylan Kautz won state championships in the Class C 100 and 200. It's Kautz's second title in each event, and he's only a sophomore.

The Knights' Seth Ruppert won the Class C long jump, going 21 feet, 9.5 inches. Ruppert and Kautz helped Catholic to the Class C boys team title.



Norfolk's Jake Long won the Class A, 300 meter hurdles, clocking 39.4 seconds.