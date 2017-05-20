Band Director's Final March with the Pride of the Dutchmen

Hundreds of Alumni marched alongside band director Steve Connell for his last parade in the Tulip Festival.

After 42 years as the MOC- Floyd Valley Band Director he's hanging up his clogs for a much deserved retirement.

"I've always enjoyed marching alongside the band and it's a fun experience that not many people have had an opportunity to do. It's exhilarating. I'm going to miss it and I'm going to be thinking about all the people who have marched in that band, the thousands of people who have marched in the past 42 years" says MOC- Floyd Valley Band Director Steve Connell.

His beloved students gathered at Saturday's final parade to show him how much he has impacted their lives and to say one last goodbye.

"I appreciate all the memories. I'm glad for everything he's done for the community and for the band and, you know, that I'm glad, very glad I participated in the band all four years" says 2001 MOC- Floyd Valley Alumni, Ethan Vaas.

Connell started Saturday's parade with his current students and ended the parade with hundreds of his former students.



"This has been a truly wonderful and one-of-a kind unique experience that I don't believe anyone else has ever had and I'm very fortunate to have to have been able to do it" says Connell.

The end of one chapter but, a tradition that will live on forever.