Siouxland wins titles in 4x400, 800 meter runs on final day of Iowa state track meet

The SB-L boys defended their 4x400 meter relay championship by winning in 3:20 on Saturday.

Field events wrapped up at the Iowa State Track and Field Championships on Friday so state championships were decided on the track on the final day.

Eight. That's the number of Siouxland champions we've had so far here in the Iowa State track and field events championships. Four in the first day and also four again in the second day. Those are all before the final day here in Des Moines where Siouxland athletes are known to grab the most gold.

MVAO's relay team finished second in the 1A sprint medley. In the 4x100 meter relay Morgan Todd anchors them to a top finish in 4:04.

Western Christian medaled four times this weekend. The final one was a gold in the 2A 4x100.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Boekelman achored the 4x100 meter relay team to a third-place finish, and he reaches the finish line first in 3:20 for the 3A 4x400 meter relay title.

"We got a senior that just came out first year, a freshman, and a sophomore that didn't run last year due to injury and they all stepped up big," said Junior Ty Boekelman.

In the 800-meter sprint medley, Lily Peterson brings the baton home in second for Alta-Aurelia in Class 2A in 1:52.



Madison Jochum passes Assumption in the last 50 meters and finishes in 1:48 to give the Bishop Heelan girls a sprint medley relay silver medal.



"I felt the adrenaline kick in and all I could think was, 'Gotta go now, this is it,'" said Sophomore Madison Jochum.

On the boys' side, Central Lyon's Gable Sieperda set a state record in the 3200 meters on Thursday and he clinched another gold in the Class 1A 800 meter run at 1:55

KP-WC's Alec Still grabbed silver and bronze medals over the weekend, and he finally added a gold to his collection in the 2A 800 meter run, at 1:56.

"Getting second and third place was getting kind of old for me," said Senior Alec Still. "It was nice finally getting that gold my last race in high school it's a good feeling."

In the hurdles, Cherokee takes second place in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay. In 3A, the Spirit Lake Indians finished third.

For the girls, Pocahontas Area's Faith Meyer won the individual hurdles, and anchored her team to a 2A shuttle hurdle relay championship in 1:05.

"Feels really special, it's been fun working with these girls throughout the entire season and it's a dream that we dreamt all season," said Senior Faith Meyer.

In 4A, Sioux City East's Lauren Van Dyke finishes third in the 800 meters.

Sprinter Khenadi Jones from West crosses fourth in the 200 meters and second in the 100 at 12.24 seconds.

"I think with the conditions of the weather and how my groin's been feeling, I think I did the best I could, there's always that feeling that you could do better, but it's over now and I'm happy with second place," said Jones.

Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht swept the wheelchair events in 100, 200, and 400 meter sprints, plus the shotput.